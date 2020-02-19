ROEBUCK — For the past three years, the road to the state championship has gone through Dorman High School.
And for three years now, Greenwood has had the poor fortune of a late-February trip to Roebuck.
The Eagles fell 93-49 to Dorman on Wednesday night in a loss that ended the season. It is the third straight season-ending loss at Dorman, which has won the state title each of the past three years, and the second in a row in the first round of the playoffs.
“They gave effort,” Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens said. “They competed, we went out swinging and that’s all I could ever ask of them. Obviously, as a coach, there’s a lot of things you want to see us do better, like rebound, box out. But at some point, you got to look at the matchups and you look at the reality of some of the situations that were on the court. They’ve got three or four Division 1 players on their team.”
Dorman had four players score in double figures, led by Myles Tate, a Butler commit who had 19 points and hit five 3-pointers. Clemson signee PJ Hall had 10 points.
The Cavaliers are ranked No. 2 in the nation by ESPN and is set to compete in the GEICO National High School Championship in April.
Alex Cunningham led the Eagles with 10 points. Jadakiss Evans entered in the second half and added nine points.
Greenwood started the game in control, with a 7-3 run. Dorman found its feet, however, and tore off on an 8-0 run to end the quarter and take a 16-9 lead.
Dorman held Greenwood to 11 points in the second quarter. The Cavaliers exploded for 32 points in the third quarter.
The Cavaliers stretched the lead even further with a 12-1 run to start the second half.
Greenwood finishes the season with a 12-13 record. The team turned an awful start to the region into a 6-8 record and a 4-3 mark in the second half of region play. The Eagles lost two close games in that span, which dashed hopes of a higher finish than the fifth and final playoff spot.
Stevens emphasized the importance of better region results, which would have seen Greenwood avoid facing Dorman in the first round.
“If were better earlier, we can avoid this situation until the third round or maybe the fourth round,” Stevens said. “We can take some notes from these guys. The road to state goes through Dorman every year, and they built that over time. That just didn’t happen overnight.”
Seven seniors will leave the Greenwood program after this season. Stevens said building relationships with those players has been rewarding.
“Seeing the tears in their eyes when they leave the court, I hurt for them,” Stevens said. “It’s a part of it, though, and it’s a beautiful thing that they’re able to look back on it. Hopefully, we have instilled something in this program that they will remember.”
GAME SUMMARY
Greenwood 9 11 10 19 — 49
Dorman 16 32 20 25 — 93
Scorers — G: Dalen Boyles 5, KJ Makins 3, Alex Cunningham 10, Malik Palmore 7, Jadakiss Evans 9, Marquis Curry 7, Jamari Arnold 2. D: Myles Tate 19, Justin Amadi 9, Jordyn Surratt 13, Jalen Breazeale 17, Jack Renwick 4, PJ Hall 10, Earl Burgess 8, Davison Wright 7, Omar Daniels 4.
3-pointers — G: Jadakiss Evans 1, Alex Cunningham 2, KJ Makins 1, Dalen Boyles 1. D: Myles Tate 5, Jordyn Surratt 2, Davison Wright 1, Omar Daniels 1.