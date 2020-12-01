Greenwood guard Hampton Schoch wrestled away a key rebound in the final seconds to keep hope alive for the Eagles. Then Schoch hit a short 2-pointer to bring the Eagles one point away, but Greenwood ran out of time.
The final seconds were a microcosm of the entire game. While Greenwood dominated the boards, untimely turnovers and several missed attempts to tie brought the Eagles a loss in the season opener, 72-71 to Aiken.
Greenwood senior Jaylin Tolbert heaved a 3-pointer as time expired, but the shot missed. The Hornets hit free throws late to keep hold of the lead.
“I’d rather lose now — well, I’d rather not lose at all — but I’d rather prepare now in a situation like that and be ready for conference time,” Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens said. “We got to continue to work and clean up some things. We’ll continue to gel and be ready to rock.”
Greenwood senior guard Dalen Boyles scored 24 points, but Aiken’s star player RJ Felton scored 28 points. Felton also shot 5-of-5 from the free-throw line in the second half.
Greenwood earned a clear advantage in rebounding, often earning extra possessions with offensive rebounds.
“I thought we did a good job on the glass,” Stevens said. “There were some times here and there where we gave up crucial rebounds. All in all, that’s an area where we emphasize and want to get better and stronger.”
Stevens lamented missed shots toward the end of the game. The Eagles missed two 3-pointers in the final minute that could have tied the game.
Aiken 19 20 15 18 — 72
Greenwood 25 14 13 19 — 71
Scorers — A: RJ Felton 28, Nate Holland 11, Demarcus Mazone 7, Clay Howard 3, Otis Carter 3, Dee Roberson 6, Ladontae Felton 3, Kameron Williamson 9. G: Ahmari Coats 10, Jaylin Tolbert 10, Dalen Boyles 24, Hampton Schoch 12, KJ Makins 4, Karmelo Moates 2, Deonte Tapp 1, Isaiah Thomas 2, Kaleb Gilbert 2.