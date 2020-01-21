With a loud crack, Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens' clipboard smacked the ground.
Greenwood had thrown the ball away on a fast break — one too many times for Stevens to tolerate — as the Eagles' crucial region matchup with Woodmont approached crunch time. On the other end, the team committed another foul and a Wildcats player hit two free throws to take a four-point lead with three minutes left.
The Eagles hit two 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds, but never came close enough to Woodmont in a deflating 72-69 loss.
Woodmont took a two-game lead over Greenwood for the fifth and final playoff spot in Region 1-5A.
"We knew what was at stake, they came in and outplayed us, outworked us, outhustled us," Stevens said. "One of our keys was to outwork them. They beat us to every loose ball, and I do think, not making excuses for our guys, but I do think fouls were skewed a little bit. But that goes to the more aggressive team, more often than not. They were the more aggressive team. They came in and they set the tone. They dictated the game all night long and we just took it. That’s disappointing."
Woodmont's Braylen Wilson led all scorers with 22 points; Wilson was sent to the line many times in a physical, choppy game and had all but four of his points from the free throw line.
Greenwood trailed during the first quarter, but came back to take a 15-14 lead early in the second quarter. The Eagles tied the game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer before halftime. Teams were tied 30-30 at the break.
Greenwood trailed 50-47 after the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Eagles tied the game but never took the lead. Woodmont's ability to hit free throws prevented the Eagles from narrowing a two-possession Wildcats lead in the final two minutes.
Greenwood faced a similar challenge last season. The Eagles finished the first half of region play at 2-5, then dropped to 2-6 before an upset of Wade Hampton
Last season's team, however, was much different. Stevens has replaced two of the team's top starters and continues to use this year's team's depth to his advantage with many different combinations of starters.
Though this season's team's youngest player is one sophomore, many players have limited experience on the floor.
"At the end of the day, I got to find a way," Stevens said. "I'll own it, just like I will with anything else in life. I got to find a way to get these guys to do their job, and maybe I got to do mine a lot better, and that’s where it starts. I'm going to continue to work and we’re going to see it through."
GAME SUMMARY
Woodmont 14 16 21 22 — 72
Greenwood 11 19 17 22 — 69
Scorers — W: Spencer McAlister 3, Braylen Wilson 22, Ashton Arnold 7, Alon Barksdale 13, Bronson Smith 5, Hector Picart 17, West Kellett 2. G: Alex Cunningham 18, Jadakiss Evans 16, Ahmari Coats 10, Malik Palmore 7, Cobe Johnson 6, Marquis Curry 5, Marquis Morgan 4, Hampton Schoch 3.
3-pointers — W: Alon Barksdale 1. G: Alex Cunningham 3, Jadakiss Evans 4, Hampton Schoch 1, Cobe Johnson 1.
Record: Greenwood 8-9 overall (2-5 Region 1-5A)
Next: 7:30 p.m. Friday, JL Mann at Greenwood