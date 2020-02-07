T.L Hanna hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to draw level with Greenwood in a high-stakes Region 1-5A clash Friday night.
With the ball in T.L. Hanna’s possession and 8.3 seconds remaining, a pass to the right corner allowed the Yellow Jackets’ Marcus Whiting to spot up and hit a game-winning 3-pointer and sink Greenwood to a 63-62 loss.
The loss was frustrating for Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens and his team. The Eagles entered this match with two wins in a row and a win over T.L. Hanna would have meant a chance to jump to third in the region.
“We talked about the one shot that we couldn’t give up, and we had a mental lapse,” Stevens said. “32 minutes of focused effort, that’s what I told our guys. We probably had 31 or 30.”
T.L. Hanna forward James Haddock Rogers, a Lander men’s basketball commit, hit a 3-pointer late to bring the Yellow Jackets within one point. After Dalen Boyles hit one of two free throws on the next trip down the floor, it set up T.L. Hanna for a chance to tie or win.
Three Greenwood players scored in double figures. Boyles had 16, Alex Cunningham scored 15 points. Ahmari Coats added 12 points.
The game was the last home game for seven Greenwood seniors. It featured players with different paths through the program. Some, such as guard Cunningham or forward Malik Palmore, were strong contributors each year. Others, such as Jadakiss Evans, started playing later in high schools and became key pieces this season.
“Once you grace the jersey of a Greenwood High basketball player, you’re family,” Stevens said. “So we don’t look at it like that. ... It’s just like them being an Alex Cunningham. It’s like them being in the program three years and it’s like them being in the program the same amount of time.
“They had the same opportunity to represent Greenwood High and they’re going to get all that comes with it.”
The Eagles will now face Woodmont on Tuesday and Laurens on Friday. The team could finish as high as fourth in the region with two wins.
The win-or-go-home circumstance motivates Stevens, and the final game of the season comes against a heated rival in Laurens.
“Woodmont’s the team you got to beat, and Laurens is Laurens,” Stevens said. “You got to be ready for those two. I know everybody’s going to sulk over this for a little bit — I am too — but we had everything we wanted. Had the lead, had the ball. We just had to get a stop and we didn’t get the stop.”
GAME SUMMARY
T.L. Hanna 14 16 14 19 — 63
Greenwood 20 8 17 17 — 62
Scorers — TLH: John Haddock Rogers 13, Preston Pettway 12, Trey Hall 4, James Lovorn 16, Marcus Whiting 6, Dee Burriss 5, Sayil Blackwell 9. G: Ahmari Coats 12, Alex Cunningham 15, Dalen Boyles 16, Hampton Schoch 2, KJ Makins 3, Quay Turman 2, Malik Palmore 4, Marquis Curry.
3-pointers — TLH: Preston Pettway 1, John Haddock Rogers 1, Trey Hall 1, James Lovorn 1, Marcus Whiting 2, Dee Burriss 1, Sayil Blackwell 1. G: KJ Makins 1, Alex Cunningham 3, Dalen Boyles 3.
Record: Greenwood 13-12 overall (5-7 Region 1-5A)
Next: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Greenwood at Woodmont