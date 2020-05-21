Greenwood baseball senior Braylon Barbour signed Thursday to join St. Andrews’ program.
“After all the struggles and adversity I went through, this means a lot,” Barbour said. “I didn’t play for Greenwood my seventh-grade year. I got cut. I had to learn from adversity to get to where I am today, and now I get to play baseball in college.”
Barbour, a pitcher for the Eagles, has been a reliable reliever in past years. This season, Barbour made two starts on the mound for the first time in his Greenwood career.
Barbour said St. Andrews felt like a strong fit for him because the school reminds him of Greenwood High.
“It literally feels like Greenwood, just in a different state,” Barbour said. “It feels like family and they’re going to treat me just like I would be treated here.”
Before heading to St. Andrews, Barbour plans to play for the Post 20 Greenwood Braves this summer.