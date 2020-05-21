Barbour.jpg
Buy Now

Greenwood High senior Braylon Barbour signed Thursday to join St. Andrews’ baseball program. From left are Greenwood baseball coach Matt Baker, Braylon Barbour and Faith Barbour.

 Wesley Dotson | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood baseball senior Braylon Barbour signed Thursday to join St. Andrews’ program.

“After all the struggles and adversity I went through, this means a lot,” Barbour said. “I didn’t play for Greenwood my seventh-grade year. I got cut. I had to learn from adversity to get to where I am today, and now I get to play baseball in college.”

Barbour, a pitcher for the Eagles, has been a reliable reliever in past years. This season, Barbour made two starts on the mound for the first time in his Greenwood career.

Barbour said St. Andrews felt like a strong fit for him because the school reminds him of Greenwood High.

“It literally feels like Greenwood, just in a different state,” Barbour said. “It feels like family and they’re going to treat me just like I would be treated here.”

Before heading to St. Andrews, Barbour plans to play for the Post 20 Greenwood Braves this summer.

Contact sports writer Wesley Dotson at 864-943-2530 or follow him on Twitter @WesleyPDotson.