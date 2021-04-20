A steady offensive attack powered Greenwood to its second consecutive region victory Tuesday as it cruised to a 13-3 win over Greer.
The Eagles used three big innings to gain separation on the Yellow Jackets, including a two-run home run from Elijah Tiller in the first to take an early 3-0 lead.
Greenwood gave starter Patrick Wood all the support he needed in an explosive third inning that saw the Eagles bat around and score six runs.
“The last time we were here at home against Greenville, I felt like we were coming around, and we still are coming around, but I was really proud of their at-bats tonight,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. “I liked the way we stayed in them and created energy and kept rolling with it. When we’re in it, I feel really good about us.”
The Eagles scored four more runs in the bottom of the sixth, capped by Trey Taylor’s two-run double to end the game early on a 10-run mercy rule.
After shaky defense and inconsistent hitting to open region play, Greenwood has bounced back and finds itself in the thick of the Region 2-4A championship hunt.
Baker said he’s been pleased with his team’s turnaround, especially in the field. Greenwood’s defense made several key plays to limit Greer’s baserunners.
On the mound, Wood limited the damage and allowed just five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
“You saw this team make plays tonight, turning web gem after web gem and throwing guys out from the left-field fence,” Baker said. “I like my guys, and I think we’ve got a chance to keep playing well. We’ve had some really good days of practice, and it’s starting to show in their preparation. They get all the credit for working their butt off.”
As Greenwood continues region play, Baker said he stressed to his team the importance of building off its strong showings in the last two games against Greenville and Greer.
“It’s good to be playing well, but we’ve just got to get better,” Baker said. “Last Friday was big, tonight was big, but we’ve just got to keep playing one game at a time and go from there. Tonight, I saw the at-bats getting better and they deserve every bit of credit for us winning this game. I couldn’t be prouder to be their coach.”