An early 10-run deficit proved to be too much for Greenwood to overcome in Tuesday’s home region loss to Greenville.
After taking a one-run lead in the first inning, Greenville put together a nine-run second inning as Greenwood fell behind quickly and suffered a 12-5 defeat.
The loss extended the Eagles’ losing streak to three games.
“That was a tough one — that nine-spot in the second got us, and that’s my fault,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. “I didn’t have us ready to play, and that’s on me. We had some misfortune early in the game. We’ll get it corrected and we’ll get back and ready to fight on Friday.”
Greenwood faced a potential 10-run mercy rule twice but came up with key hits to keep the game alive. With the Eagles trailing 11-0 in the fifth, Patrick Wood launched a two-run home run.
In the bottom of the sixth, Greenwood trailed 12-2 before a two-run home run by Elijah Tiller helped cut the deficit to single digits.
Wood added an RBI single later in the inning to spark Greenwood’s offense.
“It was good to see some good at-bats when you’re in a hole like that,” Baker said. “You’ve just got to go up there and have some good at-bats and see what happens. Our guys fought, and that’s what they’re going to do. When they play together, that’s what happens. Hopefully we can build on that and go into Friday with a little more confidence at the plate.”
Greenwood will look to bounce back in region play Friday when it travels to face Greenville.
As the team begins a crucial stretch of region games, Baker said it’ll be key for his team to take the momentum it found in the later innings against Greenville into those region matchups.
“We’re on a three-game skid right now, but you can see us coming out of it,” Baker said. “I’m really proud of the guys for fighting together toward the end. We don’t have moral victories at Greenwood, but I’m proud of how we fought. When you get down so early like that, you learn a lot about your kids. They fought, and that’s all you can ask for.”