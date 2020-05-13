Seniors who play spring sports at Greenwood High and Emerald High had their final seasons of high school sports taken away because of school closings caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but Uptown Greenwood sought to honor them Wednesday morning by putting up banners to celebrate them.
The spring teams that were honored with the banners include Emerald’s defending region champion baseball team, Greenwood and Emerald boys soccer teams which made long playoff runs last season and a senior-laden Greenwood softball team that looked to be supremely competition in Region 1-5A this year, among many others.
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith pushed the idea to put up the banners in Uptown. He saw it as a way to make up for lost time and opportunities.
“I couldn’t imagine being a high school athlete right now and having my life and final sport season upended, so I just think back to my days and my high school times and how important that last semester in school was, so it’s a shame that we can’t go out there and watch them compete. Under the circumstances, I felt this was the next best thing we can do to recognize them.”
Smith graduated from Emerald High School, where he helped the Vikings win state championships in 1996 and 1997.
Smith said he took cues from other towns to come up with the idea of hanging the banners.
“While I pushed this, this wasn’t just my idea,” Smith said. “We had a lot of people putting these types of ideas in my head and I see some other towns doing it. I’m not too proud where I cant lift another idea from another community. We said if there are other towns doing it, we want to make sure that we weren’t behind on the curve.”
In Abbeville County, Jennifer Erwin and Kristie Murphy organized a fundraiser to hang banners around Abbeville, Due West and Calhoun Falls for all seniors in the school district.
After Erwin and Murphy made some Facebook posts, all the money was raised in six hours.
“We really just wanted something, and seeing a few other communities that were doing the same thing on Facebook, we thought this would be a way where we could really showcase these seniors who are not going to be able to go to graduate and participate in the things you normally get to do around graduation.”
Erwin was pleased at the county’s ability to come together for a common goal. Possible consolation of Abbeville County’s three high schools has been a contentious issue among residents over the past two years.
“Nobody cared what school their money was going to or anything,” Erwin said. “It was just people coming together to recognize all the seniors.”
Erwin took care of the finances, while Murphy sorted out buying and hanging up the banners. Erwin said they wanted to make sure that every senior in the district got a banner.
Banners were hung in each high school’s respective town. Abbeville High had nearly 100 seniors, Dixie had 77 and Calhoun Falls had 17.
Not only had the two raised enough money to provide banners for any family who couldn’t afford one themselves, they raised an additional $1,500, which will be split and donated to each high school.