The South Carolina High School League appellate panel rejected an appeal by Greenville County School District to suspend summer workouts indefinitely across the state. The appeal was rejected by a 6-0 vote.
Greenville County superintendent Burke Royster argued that enough schools in the state have suspended workouts on their own volition that SCHSL should suspend all schools’ workouts to prevent a competitive advantage.
“There needs to be a point where the league says, ‘Enough of you have stopped what you are doing around the state that we should stop workouts, because at that point it becomes a competitive advantage,’” Royster said.
Districts in several counties stopped summer workouts for varying periods of time from May to July, including Laurens, Beaufort and Union.
Royster said Greenville County decided to suspend its workouts in July, when cases skyrocketed in Greenville County. He said the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s matrix showed a high rate of spread.
Greenville County schools will resume summer workouts this week. Royster said the matrix still shows a high rate of spread in the area, but numbers are trending down over the past three weeks.
Michael Montgomery, an attorney for the SCHSL, said the Executive Committee did not want to “get in the business of telling schools they cannot continue activity in sports.” SCHSL left the decisions for conducting workouts under DHEC guidelines to districts in a May vote.
SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said no directive has been given by the Governor’s office, DHEC or sports medicine professionals to stop workouts statewide.