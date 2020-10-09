Gray Collegiate defeated Saluda, the defending state champion, 34-24, Friday night.
Saluda fell to 1-1 overall.
Saluda jumped out early when Montrevious Baker scored on a 15-yard run, and the conversion run by Jonah McCary put the Tigers ahead 8-0.
K.Z. Adams scored on a 4-yard run for the War Eagles, who pulled to within 8-7.
Gray Collegiate reached the end zone again on a quarterback keeper by Tre Robinson to go up 14-8 late in the first quarter.
Saluda kicker Sam Espinoza kicked a 30-yard field goal to pull the Tigers to within three, 14-11.
But Robinson struck again in the third quarter, this time on 21-yard pass to Chris Rhone, then Robinson ran one in from 38 yards out to put Gray Collegiate up 27-11.
Saluda responded in the fourth quarter when McCary’s pass to Jabari Baker went for a touchdown to make it 27-17.
Adams ran in from five yards out to put Gray Collegiate up 34-17 late in the fourth quarter.
Saluda capped the scoring when Zion Wright scored on a TD pass from McCary.
McCary was 19-of-27 for 282 yards passing.
Adams rushed for 212 yards on 39 carries for Gray Collegiate.