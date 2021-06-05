When asked about what qualifies as a sport, many will say that the activity must contain a high-level of physical exertion. Some may say that there is necessary amount of contact needed for an activity to be a true sport.
Over the past decade, the Ninety Six Fishing Club has championed the idea that fishing is indeed a competitive high school sport. Although the sport might not have the contact element like in football, Graham said that the Ninety Six Fishing Club gives the anglers the team camaraderie just like every other sport.
“We will pick up a lot of kids who don’t play sports at all,” Ninety Six Fishing Club committee member Jeff Graham said. “It gives them a way to be part of the team program and experience (that) and they might not like other sports as offered by the school, but it’s been wonderful.”
Graham, who has been involved with the program since his son, Garrett, joined the team back in the sixth grade, fished periodically, but didn’t love it the way his son does. However, he got involved and has spent the last six years bonding with his son over the sport.
“It turned out to be a bonus because I am getting on the boat with and spending time with (him),” Graham said. “He is on the boat without his cellphone or watching TV and that really made all the difference to me.”
Garrett Graham, along with 18 other anglers, had success this season with Lance Cutter, Tyler Crouch, Landon Surrett, Eli Allison, Peyton Boddie and Bryson Walker all finishing within the top 25 at the Lake Keowee SC Bass Classic last week.
Surrett and Allison also finished fifth in the South Carolina state rankings this season. The fishing team also has a few middle school anglers, including Gentry Long and Wells Schuman, who amassed the most points on the team this year.
As the sport of fishing continues to grow outside of high school, Graham hopes to add more anglers in the future and help them garner scholarships to college as the sport continues to see growth at the collegiate level.
“It’s a super profitable growing sport outside of high school,” Graham said. “Hopefully a lot of our young people will have that opportunity to scholarship and go to college. Lander (University) just turned its program over to the athletics department so they will be offering more legitimate scholarships like other sports.”