In mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic suspended high schools sports. The season was canceled April 22.
The Index-Journal names the top players in each sport to its All-Lakelands team at the end of each season. This spring, all area seniors for each spring sport will be represented on the All-Lakelands team. Each spring sports’ All-Lakelands team will be published separately.
The last two years meant two trips to the state championship for Cambridge Academy’s girls soccer team.
The team won the title in 2018 and lost in the final last year. This year’s group won’t get the chance to make it back, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cambridge seniors Lydia Rooney and Catherine Wideman are the last two players of the original group led by coach Robert Rooney who started the program four years ago.
Greenwood’s girls soccer team will graduate four seniors in Haley Davenport, Margaret Ann Hughes, Eliza Nix and Adair Still. Davenport will join the US Army after graduation and the other three seniors are set to enroll in colleges.
Emerald’s senior class started its time in high school as a struggling team that won few matches. However, the group made the playoffs their junior year and was set to build even more on that this year.
Emerald’s seniors are Arizbeth Vasquez, Cameron McGahee and Tristan Aguilar.
The Ninety Six senior class also led a resurgence of their program with new coach Haley Dickey taking over last season. Jordan Butler was a standout goalkeeper for the Wildcats, leading the team along with Mary Kiss, Alexis, Clifford, Cotley Gibert, Sydney Harris and MacKenzie Roberts.
Dixie’s seniors led a young team under coach Josh Burton. The Hornets’ senior class comprised Mary Carter, Ivey Gray, Jade Stone and Ashley Dent.
Abbeville’s upstart girls soccer team was led by seniors Ashlyn Gordon and Dliyah Tillman. Tillman is an honor graduate at AHS and will attend Winthrop University. Gordon is also a member of Abbeville’s fishing and girls tennis teams and will be attending Piedmont Tech.