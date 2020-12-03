The highlight of the basketball season in the Lakelands last season was Index-Journal Player of the Year Kalisha Hill leading Saluda to the Upper State championship.
The trip to Greenville ended in a loss last season, but Hill is back and Saluda is poised to have another dominant season.
Many more girls basketball teams in the Lakelands are set for strong seasons this winter, even as the coronavirus pandemic has shrinked schedules to little more than region slates.
Greenwood
Team outlook: New Greenwood coach Lashonda Chiles has plenty of experience winning as a player, but now she is tasked with turning things around at her alma mater as coach.
Sophomores Erianna Wardlaw and Hailey Chiles will be key this season. Greenwood missed the playoffs last season, but looks to grow and solidify the roles of the key sophomores this year.
Region outlook: Greenville is most likely the top dog in Region 2-4A, but the rest of the region is up for grabs. Three other teams, including Greenwood, did not have a winning record last season.
Emerald
Team outlook: Merv Rollinson is back this season as the Vikings’ coach. Newcomer Kendahl Spearman, a Greenwood transfer, will partner with TaKairah Watson to provide Emerald some offense. The Vikings have an experience supporting cast and may be quite competitive in the region.
Region outlook: Clinton is the cream of the crop in Region 3-3A, but Emerald will be firmly in the mix for a playoff spot or maybe even the region title this season.
Greenwood Christian
Team outlook: Greenwood Christian brings back a competitive team this season under new coach Jimmy Reed. The Hawks already defeated Dixie to open the season. The Hawks are aiming to make the playoffs and finish in the top 3 in their region.
Ware Shoals
Team outlook: The Hornets lost a few important players, including 1,000-point scorer Channing Smith, from last year’s team. Ware Shoals went 6-10 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Region outlook: Region 1-1A is going to be wide open this season. Many of the region’s top teams lost key players from last year, so results could be unpredictable.
Ninety Six
Team outlook: The Wildcats have a young team this season, but a team preening with shooting ability. Guard Gracie Lollis returns to the floor for the Wildcats, and she will be key to success.
Region outlook: Ninety Six will remain competitive in Region 1-2A. Christ Church, which made the state championship, is likely the favorite to win the region.
Dixie
Team outlook: Neely Bell and Weslyn Bensel were key players last year, and they will return this year to lead a Dixie team that could be poised for a massive improvement.
Region outlook: The Dixie-Ware Shoals rivalry will continue to be contentious in girls basketball. Dixie may be able to hold off McCormick, too, and make the playoffs.
Abbeville
Team outlook: Abbeville’s girls basketball program has struggled for years, but coach Darrell Crawford started making progress last season in his first year and could bring the Panthers to a new height this season.
Region outlook: Abbeville will have trouble beating Christ Church, Greenville Tech or Ninety Six, but the potential to make some serious progress is there for the Panthers.
Saluda
Team outlook: Index-Journal Player of the Year Kalisha Hill dominated last season, and the Tigers had only one loss, which came to Class 5A Lexington. Saluda returns most of it’s supporting players, too, and seems set to attempt a return to at least the Upper State championship.
Region outlook: The Tigers have moved regions, but Saluda will still match up well with every opponent in Region 3-2A. Saluda will have its sights set on another region title this time around.
McCormick
Team outlook: McCormick has been one of the most successful girls basketball teams in the past few years, but the Chiefs have lost Jordan Brown this season. The Chiefs could be an unpredictable team in 2020, but figure to still match up closely with most region opponents.
Region outlook: High Point Academy is likely the top dog in the region this year, but another playoff spot is up for grabs and could be claimed by any one of Ware Shoals, Dixie or McCormick.
Calhoun Falls
Team outlook: The Flashes have a new coach this season in Joseph Cade and key players in Autumn Thomas and Jasmine Cade. The Flashes are still a young team but may be able to snag a few wins in Region 1-1A.
Region outlook: Calhoun Falls has struggled greatly in Region 1-1A as of late, but the Flashes are making some progress this year and the region is wide open.