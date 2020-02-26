Greenwood senior Ivory Baylor signed Tuesday morning at Greenwood High to play volleyball at Columbia College.
Baylor’s time at Greenwood High came with tough obstacles, but her love of volleyball led her to find an opportunity at the next level.
“She had a good attitude about volleyball all her life, even with the obstacles she has faced,” Baylor’s mother, Shinetta Baylor, said.
When Ivory was a freshman at Greenwood, she suffered burns in a cooking incident, which prevented her from playing that volleyball season.
The Eagles’ volleyball team supported her and donated money toward her medical expenses. Shinetta said the family’s insurance covered the treatment and the money was donated to a local burn center.
Ivory continued to play volleyball, taking the court for Greenwood the next three years. She was accepted to Columbia College first, then decided to try out for the volleyball team.
“She was like, ‘Mom, I just want to try out for the next level,’” Shinetta said. “She just did it on her own. When she got her acceptance to Columbia College, she called the coach on her own and made an arrangement to try out. “