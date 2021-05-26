Greenwood senior Dawson Carruth signed Wednesday to join Erskine’s track and field program.
“It’s a lot that went into this, and I’m glad I get the opportunity to run track there,” Carruth said. “Erskine’s a really good school to go to, so I’m going to take this opportunity and do the best I can with it. I’m going to give the best I can.”
Carruth competed in several events for the Eagles this past season, including the pole vault, discus, javelin throw and shot put. He set four personal records in those events this year.
Greenwood track and field coach Jarad Jeter said Carruth stepped up as a vocal leader for the Eagles during his time with the team.
Greenwood produced one of its best seasons in recent memory and also saw several of the team’s younger athletes make major strides.
Carruth said he enjoyed taking on a leadership role and is eager to see how the program continues to progress.
“I just tried to help all of the middle schoolers out and get them to another level so they can help the team,” Carruth said. “I feel like helping the middle schoolers and helping everybody that’s still here will be better for the team and will help this team win more.”