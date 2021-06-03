Greenwood senior Ethan Richardson signed to join the Lander University rugby program on Wednesday.
The three-sport varsity athlete in soccer, football and wrestling said that he did not expect rugby to be the sport that he would ultimately choose to play in college.
“I just worked hard and tried to figure out what is best for me,” Richardson said. “It is always good to try something new and (playing) rugby is kind of like a mix of everything I did. It’s a great combination while being able to be a collegiate athlete while playing something I enjoy.”
Richardson joins a Lander program that went 11-2-1 last season. According to Lander head coach Buck Billings, signing an athlete such as Richardson will help the Bearcats for the future.
“I’m really excited,” Billings said. “He’s got the character. You see all of these people coming out (for his signing). They are not just celebrating this, they are celebrating his accomplishments. He’s got the character, he’s got the grades and in every sport he has played, he has excelled at.”
Along with his athleticism, Billings said Richardson brings the discipline required to be a collegiate athlete.
“The leadership experiences he’s had with these sports will be a big contribution to what we are trying to do here,” Billings said. “Truthfully, I would love to have a combination of four-year athletes and rugby players because (one would) bring their rugby experience, and the four-year athlete kids that stuck with sports for a long time would bring that discipline structure.”