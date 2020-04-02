Tyra Murray had to learn on the fly.
The Greenwood High graduate went to Converse College in 2016 expecting to only play volleyball for the next four years.
Instead, Murray unexpectedly became a two-sport athlete after being recruited by her school to play lacrosse.
After Murray finished her freshman volleyball season in the fall, the program began showing interest in her.
She had to learn the sport quick. Murray picked up a lacrosse stick for the first time in her life when she joined the team her freshman year.
“An opportunity was presented to me to play lacrosse, and I had never seen the sport being played,” Murray said. “I started watching film on the sport on YouTube and was like, ‘Wow, this is such a beautiful game, I want to learn more about it.’ It was a big stretch for me to start lacrosse, but the minute I started playing and learning the game, I loved it.”
Murray was a standout volleyball player during her time at Greenwood. She was a team captain and led the Eagles to a 23-9 record in her senior season.
Murray, who’s played volleyball her entire life, said lacrosse served as a new challenge. She wanted to get out of her comfort zone, and lacrosse provided that opportunity. Murray played both sports her first three years before playing just lacrosse her senior season.
Murray learned early on about the physical nature of lacrosse and quickly embraced that aspect of the game. The midfielder became a defensive specialist for Converse, recording 32 caused turnovers in 47 career games. She forced a career-high 17 turnovers in her freshman season.
“Lacrosse taught that I’m very tough,” Murray said. “Volleyball is not a contact sport, but lacrosse absolutely is. Just getting down and dirty, getting knocked over and tripped up by girls has shown me that I am very tough.”
Murray showed improvement in her offense in her junior season. After not recording a shot on goal in her first two years, Murray scored five goals on 13 shots last season. She also took on a leadership role for the Valkyries, serving as team captain the last two years.
Murray said she wants to help grow the sport in Greenwood. Only high schools in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston offer lacrosse.
“I plan to still play and practice and try to make a lot of awareness about lacrosse in the city of Greenwood,” Murray said. “It’s a beautiful sport, it’s a growing sport and it would be great to implement it into District 50’s sports programs.”
Converse’s season was cut short after six matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Murray has returned to Greenwood and will finish her final semester online.
“The season being cut short was unfortunate, but everything also happens for a reason,” Murray said. “This unique experience Converse has given me is something I couldn’t have experienced at another college or university.
“Looking back, I can’t believe the team was so patient with me, because it is a very complex sport when it comes to stick skills. It does take a lot to learn it, so I’m very grateful for how patient they were.”