Greenwood senior Hayden Harrison signed Tuesday with Erskine's women's golf program.
Harrison, who qualified for the state championship tournament her senior year, has been one of the Eagles' girls golf team's top players.
"It's exciting," Harrison said. "I'm a little nervous getting ready for it, especially with the virus and everything. It’s a good new chapter."
Harrison said she chose Erskine because the campus is close to home and she has attended church camps and events in Due West.
This past fall, Greenwood progressed to the Upper State championship as a team. Harrison shot a career-best 88 in the Upper State and qualified as an individual for the state championship. She was also named All-Region that season.
"My teammates, probably," Harrison said about what she will miss about playing at Greenwood High. "We got to Upper State as a team and I went to state as an individual. But we were really close and we just built a good bond."
At Erskine, Harrison looks forward to playing alongside much better golfers. She joins Anna Parramore as another local member of the team.
"It's going to be a little different than high school," Harrison said. "It's going to be more practice, more tournaments. I'm excited. I can probably just practice for a few years and then get to play. You get to learn from the people who are already seniors or juniors. I'm going to get to learn from some good people."