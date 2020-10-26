Greenwood High’s football game Friday against Hillcrest has been canceled, as the Hillcrest football team announced it had COVID-19 issues last week.

Greenwood’s home junior varsity game against Hillcrest this week will be played. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Greenwood athletic director Sparky Hudson said Greenwood High will not seek to schedule a new game for Friday.

Hillcrest postponed its varsity region game against T.L. Hanna last Thursday, a day before the game was set to be played. The game was postponed to Nov. 6 because of COVID-19 issues in Hillcrest’s program, the Anderson Independent-Mail reported.

Hillcrest (4-0) and T.L. Hanna (3-0) are tied at the top of Region 1-5A and will now play each other in the last week of the regular season.

Contact sports writer Skylar Rolstad at 864-223-1813 or follow him on Twitter @SkyRolSports.