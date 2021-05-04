An undefeated season in match play and a region championship, catapulted the Greenwood high school boys tennis team to the No. 1-seed in the Upper State bracket in the South Carolina High School League for Class 4A.
The seed gives the Eagles home court advantage for the team’s first-round playoff matchup with York Comprehensive high school, a team that finished second in region 3.
“We’re really excited about an opportunity that’s ahead of us,” Greenwood head coach Howard Green said. “We have a really good chance at being successful in the first match. The guys have been working hard, they’re really playing very well and our chances to advance right now and look really good on paper.”
Green said that the chance to be able to play at home in the first round is “great reward” for the season that the Eagles have had so far. The luxury of not having to travel along with having home supporters at that match plays into “Greenwood’s hands,” according to Green.
Despite the advantage Green admitted that at this point in the season consistency is the difference between advancing or being eliminated. The fourth-year coach said he is keying in on the No. 5 singles spot and the second doubles-team to be the driving force for Greenwood on Tuesday.
“I need them to be able to hold their own in their match, we’re looking for something special to happen with them” Green said.” They’ve all played very well I just know that going forward if we’re going to make a big push, No. 5 singles and the No. 2 doubles, we really need them to kind of be undefeated the rest of the way.”
The match is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start on Tuesday, weather permitting.
“We’re trying to stay focused on the first match,” Green said. “[If we win,] then we would be prepared to travel with a second match to either Irmo high school out of Colombia or Travelers Rest high school in Travelers Rest.”