One of Greenwood’s deepest playoff runs in recent memory came to a halt Tuesday as it suffered a 5-1 loss to AC Flora in the Upper State championship.
Greenwood junior Jack Davenport captured the team’s only match victory at No. 4 singles.
The loss marked the end of a remarkable turnaround season for the Eagles, who won the Region 2-4A championship and went undefeated in match play during the regular season.
“We played a team today that just played better and outplayed us, but my guys had an excellent season,” Greenwood coach Howard Green said. “All the credit goes to AC Flora, they played really well. We’re going to take this into next year and build on it.”
Green said the team’s run to the Upper State title match became even more special because Greenwood earned the opportunity to host all three of its playoff matches at Gatewood Country Club.
Greenwood will be aiming to build on that postseason experience next season as it prepares to welcome back all of its starters from this year.
“We have a lot of young guys on the team, so they haven’t been in this situation before,” Green said. “It was a credit to the work they did all season to get to this point and have these home matches. Next year, we can only look for something better.”
Greenwood’s top players at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots, Graeme Simpson and Hampton Goldman, will continue to lead the way next year as seniors alongside other rising young talent.
“We’ve got all of our starters returning, and I’m sure in the offseason they will continue to be practicing throughout the whole year,” Green said. “They play in tournaments and practice in the summer, so they won’t lose any momentum. We’ll gain from this experience about how to play some of the bigger opponents, and that’ll be the difference come next year.”