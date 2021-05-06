Another dominant home showing Thursday helped Greenwood punch its ticket to next week’s Upper State title match.
Greenwood remained perfect in match play this postseason as it defeated Irmo 6-0 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs at Gatewood Country Club.
The Eagles will prepare to host either Eastside or A.C. Flora in Tuesday’s Upper State championship.
“We’ve got one more round to play and we’ll need another really good night of tennis, but I thought we played excellent tonight,” Greenwood coach Howard Green said. “They played very well on all seven courts. We just need one more good night as a higher level of competition comes in next week. We’ll practice over the weekend and be ready for that.”
Graeme Simpson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Jack Davenport also didn’t drop a game at No. 3 singles. Hampton Goldman, Hayden Darby and Brooks Gantt picked up the other straight-set singles victories for the Eagles.
Greenwood’s Evan Brown and Michael Blizzard dropped their first set at No. 2 doubles, but the duo bounced back to win the second set and a 10-point tiebreaker to complete the sweep.
“That’s what high school tennis is supposed to be all about, watching the kids have fun and compete at a high level,” Green said. “It was great to be able to watch them come back.”
After an undefeated regular season in match play and a Region 2-4A championship, Green said he’s been pleased with the team’s continued success to start the playoffs.
As Greenwood readies to host the Upper State title match with an opportunity to advance to the Class 4A state championship, Green said he expects his team to embrace the moment.
“That’s a huge, huge objective that we’ve accomplished,” Green said. “It was one of the goals on our list. We got the region title, and now we’ve gotten to the Upper State portion of the bracket. Now we just need to finish it off and try to reach our big goal. We’ll see what happens.”