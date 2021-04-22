Greenwood senior Carter Nelson signed Thursday to join Columbia College’s upstart men’s soccer program.
Nelson said being a part of the team’s inaugural season played a factor in his decision to join Columbia, which recently started the program and will be coached by Jon Sandy.
“When I first met with (Sandy), he really sold me on it and I bought in to the fact that it’s their first year of having a male soccer program,” Nelson said. “It’s not too far from home, so I’m going to have that advantage as well.”
When Nelson takes the field for Columbia in the fall, he’ll be reunited with Greenwood boys soccer assistant coach Bradley Anderson.
Anderson is returning to the field and using a fifth year of eligibility to play for the Koalas.
“It’s definitely going to be special playing in that first year, and next year’s definitely going to be different,” Nelson said. “This year, (Anderson) is my coach. Next year, he’s going to be my equal, so it’s going to be a little different, for sure.”
During his time at Greenwood, Nelson helped lead the Eagles to the playoffs in his freshman and sophomore season. In 2019, Greenwood advanced to the third round of the playoffs after a disappointing regular season.
“Those runs didn’t end the way we wanted them to, but they were both unforgettable,” Nelson said. “But I’m excited to be moving on to Columbia. When I toured the campus, it felt like the right fit.”