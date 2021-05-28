Greenwood boys soccer senior Bryce Duncan signed Friday with Erskine’s men’s soccer program.
Duncan will be joining a rising Fleet squad that reached the semifinals of the Conference Carolinas tournament this past season.
It was Erskine’s only loss of the season after winning its first seven matches.
“They did pretty well this past year, and at the high school level I was able to compete and show myself out,” Duncan said. “I’m excited to just come and see what I can do at the next level and see if I can make an impact.”
After a stellar final season with the Eagles, Duncan earned Class 4A All-State and All-Region honors.
Duncan said Erskine became a strong fit for him because of the school’s size and his desire to remain close to home.
“I always wanted a smaller school, and it’s even better that it’s local and near home,” Duncan said. “Erskine kind of fits that perfectly. It’s not too far away, but not too close. And they’re a competitive team.”