Malik Palmore signs with Pfeiffer University. Front row, from left, are Tracy Palmore, Malik Palmore, Peyton Palmore and Senenca Palmore. Back row, from left, are Gabby Palmore, Brittney Palmore and Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens.

Greenwood High senior Malik Palmore completed his college search Thursday, signing with Pfeiffer University’s men’s basketball program.

Palmore wasn’t sure he’d find a place to play college basketball, but Pfeiffer needed a center and Palmore was convinced to join.

“I honestly thought I wasn’t going to go, because I didn’t think I was going to get offered to play college ball,” Palmore said. “It’s been a dream to play in college for my whole life.”

The original plan was to play at a prep school for about a year, but Palmore found the opportunity at Pfeiffer, which has recruited other Greenwood players in the past.

Palmore helped the Eagles make the playoffs all four years of high school. He said Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens and the coaching staff helped him get better physically and mentally.

“They trained me mentally, because I used to get mad at myself all the time,” Palmore said. “They just taught me to do better with that.”

