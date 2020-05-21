Greenwood boys basketball senior Alex Cunningham will be staying close to home after signing Thursday with Erskine College’s men’s basketball team.
“It means a lot to see all my hard work paying off, and I’m just ready to go to Erskine and work,” Cunningham said. “I like the coaching staff and I like how they play, so I think I’ll fit in well.”
Cunningham, a three-year contributor for the Eagles, made the All-Lakelands second team his junior year and the first team his senior year. He finished the 2019-20 season with 15.1 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game.
He earned an offer to Erskine in January and chose between the Fleet, Hiram College (Ohio), Shenandoah University (Va.) and Pfeiffer University (Tenn.).
“My (Greenwood) coaches, my family, all of them can come watch me play at Erskine,” Cunningham said. “The team at Greenwood High can come watch me play. It feels good to know friends and family can come watch me and I won’t be too far from them.”