A late 3-pointer from Jadakiss Evans gave Greenwood a lead it chased all game, and the Eagles made free throws to secure an elusive home region win, 59-54, Friday night.
Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens said the win puts the team “back in the hunt” for a playoff spot.
“It’s a new start,” Stevens said. “A lot of times you don’t get a new start, but in basketball you start over. It’s a seven-game sprint now. I told our guys, ‘Let’s take advantage of it. We got an opportunity to start with a clean slate.’ And these guys came out and they bought into that. I told them, ‘We know the situation we’re in. We created it. We can’t blame anybody but ourselves, so we got to be the ones to fix it.’”
With a team filled with upperclassmen and plenty of competition for playing time, Stevens emphasized the importance of “quality minutes” for each player.
Evans didn’t start and played sparingly Friday night. But when he did play, he made key shots that kept Greenwood in contention. His 3-pointer in the fourth quarter handed Greenwood its third lead of the game.
“Big minutes,” Stevens said. “We talk about maximizing your opportunities when you get them. And Jadakiss Evans, man, he’s capable of that. We’re glad he’s in our side. There’s a lot of areas where we’re still looking for guys to grow, but he’s one we always felt good about and he came in and made some huge plays.”
A 2-point basket from Malik Palmore on the next possession stretched Greenwood’s lead to 54-51.
Palmore and KJ Makins returned from injury to play key roles in the win. Junior forward Ahmari Coats struggled with an injury for about half the season, but his 13 points Friday led Greenwood along with Evans, who also scored 13.
Greenwood took its first lead since the opening minutes in the third quarter, when Coats hit two free throws.
Now, the Eagles are in a similar position to last season. Last year, Greenwood rallied from a 2-6 mark and made the playoffs.
Stevens’ team faces the same challenge at this point in the season. While the team has a much different group of players this time around, Stevens thinks they are ready to make a winning run.
“I told them we were in this situation last year, and we were able to respond,” Stevens said. “Different group of guys, same situation. But I feel like top to bottom this group has a lot of guys that can come in and make a difference.”
The win brings Greenwood a game closer to JL Mann, which sits in third in Region 1-5A. Greenwood remains sixth, but moves one game behind Woodmont and two games behind Mann and TL Hanna.
“It was real good, just knowing that we got a lot to work for,” Stevens said. “Not playing empty games and that was a big game for our kids to get back in the hunt. We started out a little slow, little sluggish, but they did a heck of a job.”
GAME SUMMARY
JL Mann 10 17 12 15 — 54
Greenwood 9 11 18 21 — 59
Scorers — JLM: Jordan Berry 16, Joseph Richey 14, Kyle Marks 6, Kristian Hodges 10, Jayden Brooks 5, Josh Harris 2. G: Ahmari Coats 13, Alex Cunningham 9, Marquis Curry 2, Jadakiss Evans 13, Malik Palmore 8, Dalen Boyles 5, KJ Makins 2, Marquis Morgan 2.
3-pointers — JLM: Jordan Berry 3. G: Jadakiss Evans 2, Dalen Boyles 1, Malik Palmore 1.
Record: Greenwood 9-9 overall (3-5 Region 1-5A)
Next: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Greenwood at Wade Hampton