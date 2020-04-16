The outlook for the high school baseball season looks bleak amid the coronavirus pandemic, but at least Greenwood High senior Wells Gunter knows he’ll be playing four more years.
Gunter, one of the top players on Greenwood’s baseball team for the past four years, signed at Gardner-Webb. It is unlikely he will be able to sign at the school, as classes have shifted online until at least May.
“I kinda just laid low, didn’t get bent out of shape over any school in particular,” Gunter said of the recruiting process. “Gardner-Webb kind of came in late. They had a new coaching staff come in. I was blessed that they called me, saw some film of me playing, got me on campus and at the end of the day my family loved it, I can tell, just by them walking around on campus. It’s my best shot to really get to the next level after this, I think.”
Gunter said a lot changed about recruiting and his goals for high school and travel baseball once the coronavirus set in on canceling sports event across the nation, including all local college and high school competitions.
“I had two goals, to help Greenwood by going to a bigger school to help the rest of my teammates and their future,” Gunter said. “I did that part, but I also wanted to bring state home to Greenwood and my school because it’s one of the big things for me. Right now, for that not to be a thing is crazy.”
Gunter made the All-Lakelands team his sophomore and junior years at Greenwood. He had a .987 OPS, .381 batting average and drove in 12 runs last season.
There is still a slim possibility the South Carolina High School League can come up with some competition for high school sports if schools open up before the end of the season. Whatever happens, Gunter is trying to stay positive.
“I’m gonna stay positive about it,” Gunter said. “I know if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen. And if it doesn’t then I’m just going to keep working and I know I’ve got boys on my team that’ll keep working too.”