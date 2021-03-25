Greenwood baseball senior Graham Peeler signed Thursday to join Florence-Darlington Technical College’s program.
“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid — I’ve been playing baseball since I could walk,” Peeler said. “I’ve focused on playing every year, all the time, because I’ve been striving to go play somewhere in college.”
Peeler, a standout hitter during his time with the Eagles, will be joining one of the top junior college programs in the nation.
He said he’s hopeful that the exposure he’ll have at Florence-Darlington will lead to an opportunity to play at a bigger school.
“It gives me two years to develop as a baseball player and go get stronger and work on my game,” Peeler said. “After that time, the goal is to transfer to a Division I school, wherever I can find a home and continue to get better. Going JUCO will be a big part of my development.”
Greenwood baseball coach Matt Baker is confident in Graham’s ability to have success at the next level. Peeler was an eighth-grader when Baker took over as the Eagles’ coach.
“He’s worked extremely hard and has done everything he could to make himself a better baseball player,” Baker said. “I most definitely think he’s got the tools to play at the Division I level. Recruiting has been kind of tough on these juniors and seniors with college kids getting extra years (because of the pandemic). I think JUCO will be good for him to get some extra at-bats and a shot at the next level. He’s a baller and I’m excited for him.”