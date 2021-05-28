Greenwood senior Garrett Hodges signed Friday to join Spartanburg Methodist’s baseball program.
“It’s super important for me so I can further my academic and athletic career,” Hodges said. “Junior college is a good option for me right now, and hopefully I can end up going somewhere bigger at the Division I, Division II level.”
During his time with the Eagles, Hodges served as one of the team’s top pitchers and also played outfield.
Greenwood coach Matt Baker said he’s seen Hodges make a huge jump in his velocity and thinks Hodges is just scratching the surface.
“His best baseball is ahead of him,” Baker said. “He’s a really quiet kid who just works. I’m excited to see where he takes his baseball career in the future. He’s just got to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s completely transformed his body from where he was as a freshman and a sophomore.”
Hodges’ fastball topped out at 89 miles per hour this season, and Baker said Hodges has the tools and potential to find success at the next level.
“His ceiling is limitless, and he’s very coachable,” Baker said. “He’s going to work and I think he’s going to continue to climb as he gets to college.”
Hodges said he’s eager to continue developing as a player and is confident Spartanburg Methodist gives him the best opportunity to do so.
“It’ll get me some looks from bigger schools,” Hodges said. “(Spartanburg Methodist) will get me bigger, stronger and faster. It’ll give me a good chance to go further in my athletic career.”