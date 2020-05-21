After four years as a standout player on the Eagles’ baseball team, Greenwood senior Wells Gunter signed Thursday to play at Gardner-Webb.
“This is what everybody wants when they play baseball to start off with,” Gunter said. “This day is definitely a big blessing. I’m proud of this, because I feel like not only for me, but going to play ball at the Division I level, I give my teammates here more opportunities because more people are going to know about Greenwood now. That was one of my main goals.”
Gunter was an All-Lakelands player each of the past two seasons. He had a .987 OPS, .381 batting average and 12 RBIs in his junior season. The 2020 season was suspended, then canceled, because of the coroDnavirus pandemic.
Gunter said he’s glad the recruiting process finished successfully, especially during the pandemic, a time which brings uncertainty for many collegiate programs.
“I’m lucky,” Gunter said. “At the same time, I’m relieved that the recruiting process is over. It’s a fun thing, but it can get stressful at times. I’m definitely glad that it’s done but I feel so lucky with all these hard times going on that I found a home in Gardner-Webb. It’s the best fit for me and I couldn’t be a luckier guy right now.”