NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyree Crump’s 30-foot shot from straightaway as the final buzzer sounded rallied Georgia to an 80-78 victory over host Vanderbilt on Saturday in a matchup of the bottom two teams in the Southeastern Conference.
Crump came up with a loose ball on the second of two missed free throws by Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen Jr. with 5.1 seconds to play, headed down court and launched the shot that gave the Bulldogs (14-13, 4-10) the improbable win.
Crump’s basket spoiled a career-high 34-point game from Vanderbilt’s Saben Lee, who had been 10 of 10 at the free throw line before missing the front end of a one-and-one with 12.4 seconds left and Vanderbilt (9-18, 1-13) leading 78-75. Sahvir Wheeler made two foul shots with six seconds to play to pull the Bulldogs within one before Pippen’s two misses gave them their final opportunity.
Texas A&M 87, Mississippi State 75COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Josh Nebo matched his a career high with 21 points, Savion Flagg added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Texas A&M had its best shooting performance of the season in a victory over Mississippi State.
Wendell Mitchell scored all 20 of his points in the second half for Texas A&M (14-12, 8-6 in Southeastern Conference), which collected its second NET top 50 win of the week. Quenton Jackson added 18 points and Emanuel Miller had 10.
The Aggies shot 59.6% (31 of 52) from the field, besting their previous high mark of 56% in the season opener against Northwestern State. It was the best shooting performance for the Aggies since a 61% performance against Penn State on Nov. 21, 2017.
Arkansas 78, Missouri 68FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Isaiah Joe scored 21 points in his first game in three weeks and Arkansas snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday, beating Missouri.
Joe (knee) was absent from all five of Arkansas’ losses, sending the Razorbacks (17-10, 5-9 SEC) from likely prospect for the NCAA Tournament to near the bottom of the SEC standings. He scored 15 of his 21 from beyond the arc, as the Razorbacks made 12 from 3-point range as a team.
Missouri (13-14, 5-9), which outrebounded Arkansas 36-23, was led by Kobe Brown, Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, each scoring in double figures for the Tigers, led by Brown’s 17. The trio shot just 3-for-16 on 3-pointers.
ACCSyracuse 79, Georgia Tech 72SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Elijah Hughes and Marek Dolezaj each scored 20 points and Syracuse erased a 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Georgia Tech.
Dolezaj scored 16 of his points in the second half, and the Orange (15-12, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) outscored the Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9) 52-34 in the final 20 minutes.
Joe Girard chipped in with 15 points, 12 in the second half, and Buddy Boeheim added 13 for the Orange, who snapped a three-game skid. Bourama Sidibe had 10 rebounds before fouling out.
Virginia 59, Pittsburgh 56PITTSBURGH — Tony Clark scored 17 points as Virginia held off a late charge to top Pittsburgh.
Trailing by 14 in the second half, Pitt used a 7-0 run to close to within two points in the final two minutes. But Pitt guard Trey McGowens’ 3-point attempt with under 10 seconds to play went off the rim and Ryan Murphy’s last-dash heave didn’t get off before the buzzer.
Clark provided much of the cushion for Virginia (19-7, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). With Pitt leading after the game’s first seven minutes, he went on a personal 7-0 run to put Virginia in the lead for good. Clark finished 6 of 11 from the floor, made 2 of 3 from 3-point range and also grabbed five rebounds.