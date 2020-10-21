The Greenwood Christian Hawks’ volleyball team is in the SCISA Class 1A playoffs for the first time in more than 10 years.
The Hawks earned the opportunity by defeating Oakbrook Prep on Tuesday in a third-place region tiebreaker at Shannon Forest Christian Academy. Greenwood Christian won in three sets, 17-25, 23-25, 20-25.
The Hawks will face Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Coach Kimberly Ready is in her third year leading the Hawks. She said she is proud of the progress made by a young roster.
“I’m just over-the-moon proud of my team,” Ready said. “They’ve worked really hard. The core of my team is still pretty young. I have a lot of tenth-graders. I think for a long time it was just the confidence that they could do it. For a long time, they worked hard and it was the passion behind it.”
The Hawks split matches with Oakbrook Prep during the regular season, winning in three sets and losing in four sets.
Ready said the team had to maintain a close bond, especially as it was unclear how much the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would affect their ability to start or finish the season. The Hawks went 8-7 in the regular season.
“For me, it was kind of like a big adjustment going from, as an athlete I know the game that way. And then being a coach, there’s a lot of differences. We’ve just grown together. We’re really a family, with a lot of ups and downs, but we’re a family.”
Ready, a Florence native, played volleyball at Coker College in Hartsville.
Greenwood Christian starters include juniors Emma Knight, Emma Sears, and Mckayla Willey; sophomores Hallie Ruth Stumbo, Caroline Reed, Olivia Ready and senior Kimberly Miller.
“I believe that we have a really strong chance, coming off a big win last night like we did,” Ready said. “The girls are super pumped up. They’re motivated. They’re confident. Everybody’s healthy and going into the first round I think we have a good chance of doing well this weekend.”