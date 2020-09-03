Greenwood Christian has gotten the best of rival Spartanburg Christian in the teams’ last three meetings, and the Hawks will be looking for a fourth consecutive win against the familiar foe tonight.
The Hawks will travel to face the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. at the Upward Star Center in Spartanburg. Greenwood Christian defeated Spartanburg Christian 28-24 last season after 27-17 wins against the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.
Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said the Spartanburg Christian matchup gives his team an edge because of history between the teams.
Spartanburg Christian is one of the few schools Greenwood Christian competes against in middle school and at the varsity level. The Hawks’ players are more familiar with tonight’s non-region opponent than any other.
“It’s a rivalry game for us, and we’ve been able to come out on top the last three years,” Doolittle said. “They’ve been three very close games, and we expect another dogfight, for sure.”
Spartanburg Christian will be looking to bounce back from a 50-6 loss to Augusta Christian in the season opener. The Warriors struggled to contain the running game last week, and they’ll be facing another run-heavy offense tonight.
Greenwood Christian, anchored by an experienced offensive line, ran for 135 yards in its season-opening win over Calhoun Academy.
“We’ve got to be able to control the line of scrimmage up front and make it a trench game,” Doolittle said. “If we’re able to make it a trench game, I think that will give us a good chance to win a football game.”
Greenwood Christian lost its leading passer and rusher from a year ago, but a new group of players looks ready to step into those starting roles. Junior running back Cale Mack ran for 81 yards and three touchdowns last week, and junior quarterback Peyton Moore was 7 of 9 for 125 yards.
Ethan Connor added a rushing touchdown, 32 rushing yards and 61 receiving yards.
“Every year is a new group, and it was good they were able to go out there and perform like that in the first game,” Doolittle said. “They’ve been in our program for a while and have worked extremely hard. We expect them to play well, but it’s good to see them go out there and do it. We hope that will continue going forward.”