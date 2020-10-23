Greenwood Christian fell to Colleton Prep 31-21 Friday night.
It was the Hawks’ fifth straight loss.
Colleton Prep’s quarterback led his team’s rushing attack. Greenwood Christian simply did not have an answer, as he averaged more than five yards per carry.
The Hawks opened the game by going three-and-out, followed by a quick touchdown from the Warhawks. Greenwood then responded with a drive of its own and punched it into the end zone on an option play to Grant Chandler.
On the following possession, the GCS defense forced a fumble and recovered it in Colleton Prep territory but couldn’t manage to get any points.
The Hawks’ defense gave up another touchdown drive, but, once again, the offense was able to answer with a 27-yard touchdown throw from Peyton Moore to Ryan Shirley. The score at the half was 16-14.
The Hawks dealt with injuries in the second half. GCS came into the game down five starters and ended up losing three more by the end of the game. The injuries took a toll down the stretch and GCS could not hang on.
The Hawks play one more game next week as they host Thomas Heyward Academy.