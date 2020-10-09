Greenwood Christian dropped its fourth straight game of the season to Dorchester, 33-14, Friday night.
The story of the night was the Hawks’ inability to stop the air attack from Dorchester.
The Raiders hit a long slant play early in the first quarter for a touchdown. After stuffing the Greenwood Christian offense, Dorchester hit a long slant play that set it up with first and goal from the 1, where quarterback Brodym Marchant ran it on on the following play.
After failing to get a fourth-down conversion, the Hawks gave up yet another passing touchdown from Marchant to receiver Luke Stokes to make the score 22-0 with 30 seconds remaining in the half.
That’s when Greenwood Christian’s Cale Mack took a kick return back for a touchdown to close out the half to make it 22-6 after a missed PAT.
The Hawks opened the second half with the ball and marched it all the way down to the 11-yard line before a questionable spot on fourth-and-1 ended the drive.
The Hawks held defensively until 9:17 in the fourth quarter when Marchant dumped the ball off to Wyatt Judy, who evaded a tackler and ran 35 yards for a touchdown to put the game out of reach.
A late Greenwood Christian touchdown by Cale Mack put the final at 33-14. The Hawks travel to Savannah next Friday to take on Bethesda Academy.