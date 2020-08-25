Greenwood Christian and Cambridge-Palmetto will be the first Lakelands football teams in action this Friday as SCISA kicks off the season with fans allowed to attend games.
SCISA applied for and received an exemption from the state Department of Commerce from Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order that normally would have kept games’ attendance to fewer than half of a stadium’s capacity or 250 overall fans — whichever was smaller — at each game.
Although each of these games can now host more than 250 fans because of the exemption, they still have to host a fewer number of fans than half the capacity of their venues.
After a summer of social distancing while doing conditioning and weightlifting workouts, SCISA is scheduled to play 19 football games Friday.
Greenwood Christian will host Calhoun Academy. Cambridge-Palmetto will host the Carolina Wildcats. Those games will have several social distancing guidelines in place for fans.
Among the steps Greenwood Christian is taking is blocking off every other line of bleachers. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and watch from the sides of the field.
Spectators will be required to wear masks entering and leaving the stadium and while moving around. They can remove the masks once seated. Hand sanitizing stations will also be provided.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to promote social distancing and create as much distance as possible on our campus,” Greenwood Christian athletic director Brad Hinzman said. “We’re going to do the best we can to space people out.”
Players will not have to wear masks, but they will be required to keep their helmets on while on the sidelines.
The team boxes on both sidelines have been extended from one 25-yard line to the other to one 20-yard line to the other to allow more room for spacing out players, coaches and cheerleaders.
Teams will be limited to just one captain for the coin toss. Timeouts have been extended as well to allow players more time to drink water via paper cups or personal water bottles instead of community water bottles.
“It’s about limiting people whenever and wherever we can,” Hinzman said. “We want to limit as many interactions as we can.”
SCISA decided to eliminate preseason scrimmages and play its full football schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hinzman said enforcing the guidelines is necessary in order to make sure football can happen.
“Everything we can do to make it safe is what we’re working toward,” Hinzman said. “We’re trying to do this the best we can so we can have a full season.”