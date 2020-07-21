If you’re a swimmer in Greenwood, chances are you have been coached by Tyler Will.
Will, who has coached the past 13 years at the Greenwood YMCA, has also coached the sport at Emerald High and Cambridge Academy. He started working at the YMCA when he was in high school, and moved through different coaching roles in the years since.
Will is leaving his post this spring to teach English as a second language and coach swimming in Seneca.
“I grew up here and I stayed here, and a big reason is I really get connections with people and I care about them,” Will said. “It was really not a decision I took lightly. And so it’s really difficult. I love the kids I coach and I made some great friendships with some of the parents and the staff. I’m definitely going to miss them.”
In his new role at a brand new YMCA in Seneca, Will looks forward to building a swim team from scratch.
“It’s kind of an exciting thing for me,” Will said. “It’s always been my dream to build a team from nothing and just kind of see if we can build a family atmosphere and community like we did here.”
The Greenwood Gators won the state championship last spring, and Will said that achievement was a nice way to tie a bow on his time in Greenwood.
“I do feel very proud of everything they’ve accomplished,” Will said. “I feel like we created something there that was really special. It really made it like a family. It made it very hard to leave.”
Will said the team had about 50 swimmers when he started coaching. It has grown to about 85 swimmers in the past few years.
As he moves on, Will said he’ll remember the family atmosphere he and Kendrick Anderson helped create at the Greenwood YMCA.
“We want to get to know our swimmers and we wanted to always be available for anything we would help them with in life,” Will said. “Our big thing was we wanted the team to be somewhere you come to swim but also grow as a person. Really, No. 1, that’s what I’m proudest of.”