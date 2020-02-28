ANDERSON — With 30 seconds left in the third period of a state semifinal, Chance Hewett’s entire wrestling career at Ninety Six seemed to flash before his eyes.
Hewett, who finished third at last year’s state wrestling tournament, was on his back, his shoulder blade inches away from a pin at the hands of Bamberg Ehrhardt’s Nygheyene Glover.
“I was just thinking, like, ‘I can’t get pinned here,’” Hewett said. “I know if I didn’t get pinned I was going to win the match.”
Hewett escaped and tied the match, sending it to an overtime period, in which the first wrestler to score a point won.
When Hewett saw Glover stand up, he lurched forward, seizing a match-winning takedown.
“He was giving me trouble when he was wrestling on his knees the whole match,” Hewett said. “When I saw he wasn’t doing that, I was going to hit a misdirection on him. I knew which one to go to when he stood up.”
Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons said he has a special relationship with Hewett. The disappointments of the past two years have pushed Hewett to wrestle harder this year.
“He’s not going to let the last three years determine today,” Lemmons said. “Him and I have talked a long time since last year and that’s what he’s been thinking about since then, is getting to and winning the finals. He wasn’t allowed to be deterred.”
Hewett is one of three Ninety Six wrestlers who will wrestle today for a state championship.
Two-time champ Cody Fleming breezed through two matches Friday afternoon for a shot at a third consecutive championship.
Daulton Maddox, a newcomer to the state meet, will wrestle for the state title in the 138-pound class.
Noah Moore goes for 3 in a rowAt 138 pounds in Class 3A, Noah Moore is in position for a third straight state title.
Moore earned second-period pins in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches to make the state title match, which takes place this afternoon.
On the other side waits Matthew Williams of West-Oak, who defeated Moore in the Upper State final last week. Williams pinned an opponent after only 15 seconds in the quarterfinal. Williams won by tech fall in the semifinal after only 3:40.
GHS’s Anderson
to wrestle for state titleCarter Anderson, a senior who wrestles at 106 pounds, is aiming to become the first Greenwood wrestler since 2015 to win a state championship.
Anderson was in control all match as he locked up an 8-4 decision over Ashley Ridge’s Benjamin Singletery.
Anderson took fourth at last year’s state meet. While he’s no stranger to the state meet, this will be his first time wrestling in a state title match.
“Definitely a lot different, in the fact that he’s got a lot of time to think about the match,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. “We’ll get him weighed in tomorrow and get him doing something else. And then come here about 1 o’clock and warm up and get him focused in on the match.”
He has gone undefeated this year and will face Summerville’s Gavin Butler, who won by 5-4 decision in the semifinal on the other side of the bracket.
Abbeville’s Smalley, Evans
in finalsThe Smalley tradition at Abbeville is set to continue.
A year after the graduation of Chandler Smalley, an Abbeville wrestler who became the 20th wrestler in state history to win four state titles, Chandler’s brother, freshman Davis Smalley, is in the state title match at 106 pounds.
Davis won by win in the semifinal match, and that sets up a state title bout against Andrew Jackson’s Daniel Barfield this afternoon.
“He had a couple bumps in the road, ran into a couple guys, but it seemed like it all came together in the Upper State,” said Abbeville coach Bill Glace, as he explained that Davis defeated last year’s state champion to win the Upper State. Davis will face the same opponent, Barfield, in today’s title match.
Luke Evans will wrestle for the state title in the 195-pound class. Evans won by pin in both his matches Friday. He pinned a Whale Branch opponent in the third period. He moves on to face Joseph Lawson of North Central in the title match.
Evans took second at state last year. He had only one loss this season.
13 from Lakelands
in consolation bracketStill alive to place in the state wrestling meet are Ninety Six’s Noah Kessler (126), Ethan Massey (170), MJ Mason (285) and Haydon Walters (106) will wrestle to finish as high as fourth place in the Class 2A/1A consolation bracket.
“These guys showed up ready to wrestle,” Lemmons said. “We came up short as a team by one freaking point (in the dual state tournament, a 37-36 semifinal loss to North Central). I said to them, ‘Let’s show the world that we have a good team.’”
For Greenwood, Adam Clinemyer (132) and Antonio Collins (160) ran into tough first-round draws and lost their first match of the day Friday. They will wrestle this morning in the consolation bracket.
Greenwood senior Jaqion Williams fell to a two-time state champion in Friday’s semifinal. He will also wrestle this morning in the consolation semifinals.
First-time qualifiers from Emerald, Bryson Jones (285) and Justin Goode (160) fell in the quarterfinal Friday. They will aim to place this morning.
“Neither one of them froze in the lights,” Emerald coach Andy Wright said. “They both wrestled and that’s all I wanted, for them to give all their effort and not freeze in the moment.”
At 113 pounds in Class 2A/1A, Brady Crabb narrowly missed out on an upset of last year’s state title winner. Instead, Crabb, Conner Nickles (285), Addison Nickles (182) and Mason Price (145) will wrestle in the consolation bracket.