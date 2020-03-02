Cody Fleming’s football season was over after one quarter.
The senior, who was set to be Ninety Six’s leader on the offensive line for another year, instead left the field with an ACL tear and sat out the rest of the season.
Days later, Cody’s father, Kevin Fleming, asked him what he thought about as he lay on the field that night.
“Me and his mom asked him what was the first thing that went through his mind when he knew he hurt his leg,” Kevin said. “He said, ‘The first thing that went through my mind is I got eight more matches to win to break the all-time win record at Ninety Six.’”
So Cody geared up for a third straight state championship on the wrestling mat. Of course, he made quick work of breaking the school’s all-time win record.
With this season being his last, he couldn’t help but think back to freshman year.
Cody lost in the state championship match his freshman year after a questionable illegal hold call handed his opponent an overtime win.
That was on his mind, too, immediately after the last match of his high school career, a first-period pin of Whitmire’s Chandler Crumley that brought Cody his third straight state title at 220 pounds.
“It got taken away in my first year by one point,” Cody said. “The goal was never to lose again.”
Kevin still has the video on his phone. It’s tough to tell, but the referee made the call without the full view of both of Cody’s hands, and it appears Cody did not lock his hands.
That hardly matters now, anyway. What does matter is that the letdown motivated Cody to get better.
“It definitely pushed me, because I hate that feeling more than anything in the world,” Cody said. “I told myself I was never going to let that happen again. That’s all I did. Just worked that much harder.”
When asked about Cody’s recovery and success, Kevin, who is also an assistant coach at Ninety Six, said he can hardly take credit. He never had to ask Cody to work out the very next day after tearing his ACL, to put the work in for such a speedy recovery or to show up for early-morning practices.
“He’s a kid that you don’t have to push,” Kevin said. “He does it on his own. He tore his ACL and he worked out the very next day, and for 17 weeks in a row to come back. Nobody ever had to tell him to do it.”
Cody, the offensive lineman who had hopes to be among the best football players to come out of Ninety Six, didn’t let the untimely ACL tear derail his future.
He’s set to wrestle four more years, having signed with Lander, which started its wrestling program this fall.
“I think he was struggling which way to go to begin with,” Kevin said. “Bad as it was to tear his knee, I think it was the thing that set him to focus in. I think it was a good thing in the end.”
Clutching the railing of the gate next to the mat where he won the title match, a sweat-drenched Fleming thought about how it all made sense to happen this way.
“If I could change it, I wouldn’t,” Cody said. “I wanted to play football, but wrestling is my sport. I’d do it all over again just for this feeling.”