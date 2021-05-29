Right before his final season as an Abbeville high school varsity golfer, DJ Freese knew two things: He had two other teammates that were going to play this season and there was going to be a new head coach.
Over the course of his fall semester, Freese began recruiting players who played on the team last season or were playing other sports but had an interest in golf.
“I knew some of them were playing baseball so I talked them into quitting baseball and playing golf,” DJ Freese said. “There were some middle schoolers that came out the year before but last season was (shortened) because of COVID-19. I talked them into coming back out and we actually put together a pretty good team.”
The “pretty good team” that Freese helped create went on to finish fourth at the state tournament, the best finish in program history. A far way from how Freese thought the season would go.
“I didn’t think we would be playing for state at all this year,” Freese said. “ It was just such a young team with a bunch of first year’s playing golf.”
Despite the perceived inexperience, Abbeville quickly bonded together and then improved drastically as the season progressed. According to Panthers head coach Andy Hagood, they did it all for Freese.
“They worked on it so hard to make sure their friend and their senior was going to have a successful season,” Hagood said. “He was the reason why I took the job.”
With the entire team banding around Freese, the senior flourished with an 18-hole average of a 76, making the All-Region team. Freese also placed sixth at the state tournament to make the All-State team.
But despite all the accolades, Freese’s favorite moment came when one of his teammates, Gage Evans broke a 95 to ensure that the entire team was headed to the state tournament.
“I was really happy to see that everybody worked so hard this year, and their hard work paid off, we were going to go to state as a team,” Freese said.