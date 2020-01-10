After Mid-Carolina made a free throw to tie the game late in the third quarter, Emerald flipped the switch and looked like a completely different team.
The Vikings closed out the game on a dominant, 24-2 run to secure a 56-34 win Friday night at Emerald High School.
“I just told the girls to come out with a totally different energy,” Emerald coach Megan Parks said. “In the first half, we were kind of sluggish. Our energy was just different the second half.”
The Vikings took a slim 24-21 lead into halftime and couldn’t get much separation in the third quarter.
In the fourth, Emerald increased its defensive intensity and created many scoring opportunities off its defense. The Vikings opened the quarter on a 19-0 run before Mid-Carolina scored only its points of the fourth with less than 3 minutes to play.
Senior guard Lauren Livingston led the way for the Vikings, scoring a game-high 24 points.
“She was definitely a key piece for us, as always,” Parks said. “Lauren is definitely a good leader, and she’s a key to our success.”
Senior center Keonna Hankinson continued her dominance on the glass and created several second-chance opportunities. She finished with eight points and helped set up scoring plays for Livingston and others.
“Just for her to be able to put the ball back up, that’s huge,” Parks said. “Anything she can do offensively, she does it for us.”
The shorthanded Vikings have been battling through injuries recently and currently only have seven players in the rotation. Parks said she’s encouraged by her team’s ability to keep finding ways to win games.
“As a first-year coach, it’s humbling to start the region with a win,” Parks said. “We’re just going to keep pushing forward. We’re low in numbers, but we give it all we got. We’ve just got to stay away from foul trouble, but our players are busting it to get the job done.”
GAME SUMMARY
Mid-Carolina 10 11 11 2 — 34
Emerald 13 11 11 21 — 56
Scoring — E: Lauren Livingston 24, Asia Frazier 9, Keonna Hankinson 8, Amari Goodman 7, Ta’Kaira Watson 6, Larijah Patterson 2.
3-pointers — E: None
Record: Emerald 8-2 overall, 1-0 Region 3-3A