Emerald’s win in the pouring rain last Wednesday against Broome showed some promise for the Vikings, as the struggling program upset a region foe for its first region win since 2018.
It also showed what’s to come for Emerald’s sophomore running back Jaylen Foster. Foster was the Vikings’ engine on offense, rushing 187 yards on 26 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Foster is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Week.
“This season we’ve had many ups and downs,” Foster said. “We’re aren’t really doing too god this year, but I see every game everybody shows heart and we are all together. And really, with that and everybody has that good team chemistry, I just fit right in and I do my thing when we play. That’s the only thing my mind is on, winning and getting the job done.”
Foster broke into the Vikings’ group of running backs last season, but shined a little more this season, running alongside Zacoyeis Elmore and Damaruis Morton.
Despite missing the playoffs this season and heading into the final game of the season with only two wins, Emerald has shown serious signs of improvement this year. The Vikings surprised many people in the first week, taking Clinton to overtime in a 32-26 loss.
Emerald ran the triple-option offense last season, and new coach Tad DuBose has implemented the A-Bone offense that Abbeville has built a dynasty on. Foster said the transition of offensive systems is seamless.
“We didn’t really know our assignments, but we practiced them more,” Foster said. “Then the Clinton game came around and I saw how it was. I started to like the offense. I think this offense is a good fit for who we have on our team and our playing style.”
Emerald’s offensive and defensive lines are the strongest units of the team this year, with senior Cam Gordon, sophomore Robby Harrison and junior John Deal leading the push up front.
“I love playing behind the line that blocks like that, as big as they are and as physical as they are,” Foster said. “I know if they block the right assignments, we can make the plays at running back.”