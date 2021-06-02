For the first time since 2004, Daniel Little will wear the familiar maroon and gold when Abbeville returns to the diamond next season.
The only difference for Little is instead of getting set for ground balls and fly outs, he’ll take his place in the dugout as the Panthers’ next head coach.
“I am very excited and very honored,” Little said. “It’s a great tradition and, anytime you can come home, it’s a big deal.”
Little spent the last eight years as the head coach at Landrum High School. During his tenure there, he led the Cardinals to a state title in 2019, defeating his alma mater to get there. Along with the state championship, Little led Landrum to its second undefeated season this past season and to its 19th Region 2-2A championship.
“Landrum is a tough place to leave, but we felt it was the right family move for us,” Little said. “I’ve been (at Landrum) for the last eight years and I was kind of settling in and I figured this was where I was going to finish my career. But the good Lord opened up a door for us to come back home and it all fit together.”
Little said anytime you can wear that ‘A’, it’s a special feeling, especially as a baseball player. Little played under Abbeville baseball legend Mark Smith, who amassed more than 522 wins during his 33-year career.
When Little told his former coach and mentor that he was coming back to Abbeville, Little said Smith was “very excited.”
“Anytime one of your former players can come back and keep building what you build, it’s a big deal and it’s a source of pride (for him),” Little said.
As for putting his own stamp on the program, Little said establishing a culture of hard work and dedication “is not going to come out of nowhere.”
“(We) have to be really good at the little things,” Little said. “Championship teams win one-run games after one-run games. Those teams are better at those tiny fundamentals than anyone else. It’s going to be a daily habit.”