Jarad Jeter returned to Greenwood about a year out of college, and quickly looked to stay close to the track program.
The former Eagles track standout's persistence led him to this season become the track coach at his alma mater.
"That’s something that I was really working on," Jeter said. "I just wanted to give back. I learned so much at Greenwood High, so it means a lot to me to give back to them and do what we’re trying to do for our kids in the region."
Jeter ran at Charleston Southern and transferred to South Carolina State, where he graduated in 2017. He has worked in District 50 for the past two years and volunteered with the track team at Greenwood High.
Jeter got to start his first season as the Eagles' coach, but it's unlikely he will see it finish. High school sports are suspended through the end of April as schools have moved online because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The timing of the virus' spread has been difficult. Jeter thought his team was starting to hits its stride just as spring sports season were suspended.
"It's extremely difficult because it seems like we were just now starting to get a lot of things to click together," Jeter said. "It was a rocky start, because everybody had to learn to work with each other. But then as soon as we finally got things starting to run a little smoother, I was actually starting to learn about the management side of the meets and making sure which athletes are going to each meet. Once we started to get that, everything got pulled from under our feet."
The last meet the team competed in was the Chick-Fil-A Games at Eastside High. The team set a meet record and "had so much to build on," Jeter said.
The Eagles had one state qualifier last year in Vince Coates. Jeter said he's been impressed by Coates, Carrel Richards, Gray McIntyre and Chandler Barnett in the few practices and meets the team has had. Jeter is also encouraged by a talented group of seventh-graders on the boys and girls sides.
When he was a student at GHS, Jeter won a Class 4A state championship in the 400-meter run and was a Junior Olympic All-American. He was named the program's MVP in running events and also played on the Eagles' state champion football team.
Being a coach, Jeter said, requires from him a different level of dedication to the sport.
"Seeing the coaching side of it, I see the difficulties that some of my coaches in the past might have experienced," Jeter said. "I think it makes me have more of an appreciation for them. And it shows me that I actually care about the sport, because I realize that it takes a certain dedication not only to do it, but then also teaching it takes a bit more. I have a new appreciation for that, as well as the kids."