It is the one position on a softball field that receives the most praise or the most scrutiny. It is also the one position that has a designated mark on the field as the circle in essence is like a spotlight when a performer gets on stage.
For many, being inside the circle means added pressure to live up to playing a position that can win or lose you the game. However, a select few welcome that challenge and for Emerald’s Lauralee Scott, it was a pressure she wanted to experience at a young age.
Scott fell in love with the game of softball early as she grew up around her brothers who play baseball. When she turned eight, Scott joined a softball recreation league where she began to pitch and also played as a catcher.
“I [played both] for a long time, I love both [positions] but you really can’t do both when you get older, you have to pick one eventually,” Scott said. “I just picked pitching because it is the most fun for me. You start it off and you set the tone, which is what I like the best.”
Scott would also try her hand at shortstop but pitching was always a mainstay. As her love for pitching grew, so did her off-the-field training regiment. In order to work on her fundamentals, Scott has a makeshift mound in her driveway where she would be pitching up to four-days-a-week.
Along with pitching in her driveway, Scott and her travel ball team would make frequent trips to Lander University where she would practice with her first pitching coach and then-Bearcats interim assistant coach Dee Gardner. It would be the first time she would meet her future Emerald head coach Chasity Davis.
“She was out there in the cage taking lessons and we’re like ‘who is this little kid out there?’ but just to see her accomplish everything that she’s worked for since then has been great,” Davis said.
Davis said the first thing she saw in Scott’s game was the enthusiasm she had for the game. She said that even as a seventh-grader, Scott had the “heart of an upperclassmen” and that her teammates would feed off her love of the game.
“She has loved it since she was little and she asked her to invest into this and they have,” Davis said. “What they have invested you can clearly tell every time she steps on the field. She makes everybody around or work hard, which is something that I love, but it’s just crazy to see how much work she puts in on the offseason.”
The years of work and countless hours of pitching has paid off for Scott as she committed to play Division I softball at Furman University.
“What attracted me to Furman is that they play a really tough schedule,” Scott said. “They play a lot of SEC teams like Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina Auburn and Arkansas. They play a lot of high quality teams which is one thing I loved about that because I like playing the best of the best and to be able to stay close to home and do that too is really what attracted me to them.”