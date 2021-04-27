It’s the first step towards their ultimate goal, but it is a major step nonetheless as the Greenwood boys varsity tennis team clinched its sixth Region 2 Class 4A championship on Thursday.
For fourth-year head coach Howard Green, the championship is his first as the team completed its conference schedule undefeated.
“It’s really special because, half the team I’ve been with them for the last four years and I’ve seen them kind of work through and be with a higher level of competition where we could only get to fourth place and make a playoff run,” Green said. “So it’s been very special to kind of watch them be patient and still work and not get discouraged and it’s such a great group of guys to be around for tennis.”
Before the realignment, Greenwood competed in Class 5A and competed among the likes of bigger high schools such as Gaffney. According to Green, the Eagles used to be a middle of the road team who would just scrape by to get the playoffs.
“We were in such a tough region at Class 5A. We were a good team but we always had a few [teams] ahead of us,” Green said. “Switching to the 4A region that was good for us. Overall, it is slightly competitive region and the guys, they have worked so hard just competing at 5A, that they should really have a good run at the playoffs.”
Juniors Graeme Simpson and Hampton Goldman said they were excited to win the championship but said the team has its sights set on the state title.
“It’s that Kobe [Bryant] mentality,” Goldman said. “The job is definitely not finished. The [region championship] is great but we have our sights set on bigger things like the state title and I am very excited about that.”
With the title in hand, the Eagles confidently await their first round matchup for the state playoffs, which will be announced Friday.
“This is the first time we have won region or have even been close to winning it. Teams are scared of us and we have the aura when we walk onto the other team’s home court,” Simpson said. “We just have a lot of fun and its something new. It’s taken a long time and we have come a long way. We are not little old Greenwood anymore.