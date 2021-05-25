Every season, the old bus loop at Calhoun Falls Charter School turns into a makeshift track for the Flashes to practice on.
The exchange zones for the relay teams are spray painted on the asphalt pavement, and the loop is only around 320 meters, so Calhoun Falls track coach Kalan Rogers has to mark out almost every event the team practices.
There aren’t any high jump pits. The only equipment available is a handmade long jump pit.
“We have nothing regulated for a track,” Rogers said. “Everything we do just goes off what I walked out and measured at the beginning of the year on that bus loop. All the training that we do goes off of the limited resources we have at the school.”
Calhoun Falls remains the smallest school in the South Carolina High School League with a track program, and yet, the Flashes continue to excel.
Another strong showing in Region 1-1A and the Upper State meet helped Calhoun Falls send several athletes to the Class 1A state championships this past weekend.
Quade Lindler captured the team’s lone state championship with a first-place finish in the 800-meter run. The Flashes also recorded nine top-five finishes at state.
“We don’t even have a track at the school, but we can still produce a state championship,” Rogers said. “Our school size has always been an issue with how small we are, but we’re very athletic and very talented. For us to be this small, we definitely still have some powerful athletes that know the game and are willing to be taught.”
The Calhoun Falls boys team finished third out of 27 teams in the state meet. Camden Durant took second in the javelin throw and Marquice Turman placed second in the 400-meter hurdles.
The girls team finished 14th out of 28 teams. Alexis Sanders, a standout eighth-grader, placed fifth in the 100 and 200-meter dash. She took seventh in the 400-meter hurdles.
Rogers said he’s looking forward to seeing how Calhoun Falls continues to develop. The team will bring back a young core after taking just one senior to state.
“Our goal is to build on what we had this year, and I honestly wish we still had a few more weeks left in the season,” Rogers said. “When we were doing our season dismissal, the kids kept talking about how they want to keep practicing.
“We are doing something good because now more kids at the school are showing interest and want to run with us next year. We’re building a team that we need to get more athletes out there competing for us.”