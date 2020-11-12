The early going in the high school football playoffs usually offers few surprises in a normal year.
The 2020 season, however, is not a normal year.
The playoff field has been cut in half this season, which means first-round playoff battles will be much more competitive. Here are the biggest questions to be answered in the first round of the playoffs for Lakelands teams.
Will Abbeville give up a single point to an in-state opponent?Yes, this is a real question.
Abbeville has shut out all five of its region opponents this season. The Panthers gave up 21 points to North Carolina power Christ School in mid-season, but Abbeville has not given up a single point to a school in South Carolina this season.
Abbeville will face a much better team in Batesburg-Leesville compared to its region opponents, but all indications show that Abbeville is not likely to give up points anytime soon to an in-state opponent.
Stopping the run will be paramount for Abbeville against Batesburg-Leesville, as Batesburg-Leesville has one of the state’s top talents in Marvin Gantt. Quarterback Jenavas Williams is also a force on the ground.
Can Greenwood rise
to the occasion?The past few weeks have been fairly ho-hum for the Eagles.
A loss to Boiling Springs three weeks ago left a bad taste in Greenwood’s mouth, especially as the Eagles committed four turnovers in the second half. Then Greenwood’s matchup with Hillcrest was canceled, and the Eagles made quick work of Emerald the following week.
The gap in intensity between the past few weeks and the Eagles’ first-round matchup will be immense. Greenwood needs to prevent turnovers from spoiling an excellent opportunity to move on and make a statement in the first round.
Will McCormick knock off
a powerhouse program?McCormick fell 44-0 to mighty Wagener-Salley last season, but the Chiefs are markedly better this season.
A’Chean Durant has sprinted McCormick to a 6-1 record this year, and quarterback Suderian Harrison picks up the slack in the few areas left over.
McCormick finished second in Region 1-1A only to Southside Christian, which took a step down from Class 2A to 1A in the new realignment. In a normal season, without the abbreviated playoffs, McCormick vs. Wagener-Salley would likely be a third-round or later matchup based on region finishes.
The Chiefs’ first playoff matchup is daunting, but McCormick may have what it takes this year to get over the hump against the upper crust of Class 1A.