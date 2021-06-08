It has been Samantha Ferguson’s dream since she was 10 years old.
As a sixth-grader when she named team manager by the then-head coach, Gary Stone, Ferguson knew she wanted to be the head coach of Dixie softball. Now 12 years later, Ferguson will get to live out her dream as she was named Tuesday the new Dixie High School softball head coach.
“I’m really excited to come back,” Ferguson said. “I really thought this would be a job that I’d have maybe 10 years down the road just being so young and in my second-year teaching. There’s only so many PE positions and I got one last year and now I am lucky enough to coach at Dixie.”
Ferguson said she is excited to work in a program that has a track-record of sustained success. Something she played a major role in as a former player, leading the Hornets to four state championship appearances. In those appearances, Ferguson also led the team to two state titles, one in 2014 and the other in 2016.
Ben Snipes, who was an assistant coach while Ferguson was a player for Dixie, said that her hiring is “perfect.”
“She was one of the (players) that started out with us in the seventh grade and it’s the perfect job for her to get the job at Dixie for next year,” Snipes said. “It was a positive addition to have her on the staff this year knowing that she was going to take over next year. I think she is going to do an outstanding job.”
Ferguson said she is looking to uphold the reputation that Stone began, and Snipes continued to build during her time in the program. She said she that the team can make a repeat trip to the state championship series, as the Hornets will return the majority of its roster that were runners-up this past season.
Along with the accolades, Ferguson wants to maintain the community-aspect that is Dixie softball, stating how some of her closest friendships were made while she was a Hornet.
“I want to keep the environment the same,” Ferguson said. “You don’t have to beg these girls to come to practice, you don’t have to beg them to show up and participate in our great. So just to maintain it really, because I’m walking into a super successful program.”
Ferguson credited Stone and Snipes for what the Hornets have built over the past few years, including the run the Hornets made in 2020. The players and staff dedicated this past season to Snipes, who announced he would retire at the end of the season.
“I just want to congratulate Coach Snipes, he’s built a super successful program,” Ferguson said. “I got to play under him and I got to coach beside him and hopefully he’ll stick around with me. He was a huge reason behind why I wanted to be the head coach.”